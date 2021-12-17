How to Watch Canucks at Sharks

The Canucks and the Sharks will face off in an intriguing NHL matchup on Thursday night.

In Thursday night NHL action, the Canucks make the road trip to take on the Sharks. This should be an exciting that fans will not want to miss.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports California

Vancouver comes into this game with a 13-15-2 record. The Canucks are coming off five straight wins and will look to stay hot tonight.

On the other side of the ice, the Sharks hold a 15-13-1 record heading into this matchup. San Jose looks like a potential playoff contender, but it also needs to figure out how to play consistently. The Sharks are 2–2 in their last four games and need to get back on a winning streak.

This should be a fun game to watch. Both teams are quality squads and both need to pick up a big-time win. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

