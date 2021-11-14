Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Canucks look to snap their two-game losing streak when they head to Vegas on Saturday night to face the Golden Knights.
    The Canucks have lost six of their last eight games, including their last two, heading into Saturday's game against the Golden Knights. Vancouver is coming off a 7–1 loss to the Avalanche on Thursday night.

    How to Watch Canucks at Golden Knights Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

    Colorado dominated from the start, sending the Canucks home with their second straight loss after they dropped a 3–2 overtime heartbreaker to the Ducks on Tuesday.

    On Saturday, Vancouver will look to get back on track in Vegas against a Golden Knights team that has won two straight.

    Vegas is playing the third of a six-game homestand and are currently 2–0 during this stretch. The Golden Knights beat the Kraken on Tuesday and then the Wild on Thursday night.

    The wins improved their record to 8–6 on the year and they have now won seven of their last nine. They have gotten back to the team they have been over the past couple of years after a shaky start.

    On Saturday, they will look to stay perfect on this homestand and send the Canucks home with their third straight loss.

