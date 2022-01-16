Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (21-8-9) and Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) at Capital One Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (51 points), and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference (35 points).
How to Watch Washington vs. Vancouver
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Washington and Vancouver Stats
- The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (eighth in NHL), and the Canucks concede 2.9 (15th).
- The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (91 in 37 games), and the Capitals concede 2.7 (102 in 38).
- Washington has a +23 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.
- Vancouver is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -15 (-0.4 per game).
- The Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties).
- The Capitals have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).
Vancouver Impact Players
- J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 36 points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games (playing 21:11 per game).
- Quinn Hughes is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and 26 assists in 36 games.
- Conor Garland is a top contributor on offense for Vancouver with 10 goals and 14 assists.
- Thatcher Demko has a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 851 total saves, conceding 80 goals (2.7 goals against average).
- Jaroslav Halak has a .915 save percentage, making 205 total saves and allowing 19 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Canucks Injuries: Ashton Sautner: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Alex Chiasson: Out (Health Protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Jaroslav Halak: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
Washington Impact Players
- One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 53 points in 38 games (25 goals and 28 assists).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists.
- John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).
- Washington also makes use of Vitek Vanecek in goal. He has conceded 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 421 saves, with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
