Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Washington, District of Columbia between the Washington Capitals (21-8-9) and Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3) at Capital One Arena, starting at 2:00 PM ET. The Capitals rank sixth in the Eastern Conference (51 points), and the Canucks are 13th in the Western Conference (35 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Vancouver

Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Sunday, January 16, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. Vancouver

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and Vancouver Stats

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (eighth in NHL), and the Canucks concede 2.9 (15th).

The Canucks score 2.5 goals per game (91 in 37 games), and the Capitals concede 2.7 (102 in 38).

Washington has a +23 goal differential on the season, seventh in the league.

Vancouver is 21st in the league in goal differential, at -15 (-0.4 per game).

The Capitals have scored 15 power-play goals (successful on 13.4% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 68.8% of penalties).

The Capitals have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Canucks have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.5% of opportunities).

Vancouver Impact Players

J.T. Miller is one of the top offensive options for Vancouver with 36 points (1.0 per game), with 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games (playing 21:11 per game).

Quinn Hughes is one of the top contributors for Vancouver with 28 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and 26 assists in 36 games.

Conor Garland is a top contributor on offense for Vancouver with 10 goals and 14 assists.

Thatcher Demko has a .914 save percentage (22nd in the league), with 851 total saves, conceding 80 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Jaroslav Halak has a .915 save percentage, making 205 total saves and allowing 19 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Canucks Injuries: Ashton Sautner: Out (COVID-19), Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Travis Hamonic: Out (Lower Body), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Alex Chiasson: Out (Health Protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: Out (COVID-19), Jaroslav Halak: Out (COVID-19), Justin Dowling: Out (COVID-19), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 53 points in 38 games (25 goals and 28 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 36 points (1.0 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 24 assists.

John Carlson has 32 total points for Washington, with eight goals and 24 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).

Washington also makes use of Vitek Vanecek in goal. He has conceded 41 goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 421 saves, with a .911 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Capitals Injuries: T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Upper body), Dmitry Orlov: Out (Health Protocols), Carl Hagelin: Out (Health Protocols), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

