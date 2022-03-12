Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vancouver Canucks (29-23-6) square off against the Washington Capitals (31-18-10) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Vancouver vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Vancouver and Washington Stats
- The Canucks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Canucks give up 2.8 (11th).
- Vancouver is 17th in the league in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).
- Washington is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +27.
- The Capitals have conceded 31 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 40 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.9% of penalties).
Vancouver Impact Players
- One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 20:49 per game.
- Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 54 games, with four goals and 41 assists.
- Elias Pettersson has 18 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver.
- Thatcher Demko has conceded 117 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1284 saves with a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).
Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has collected 36 goals and 34 assists in 57 games for Washington, good for 70 points.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 54 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 38 assists in 56 games.
- Washington's John Carlson is among the leading scorers on the team with 47 total points (10 goals and 37 assists).
- Ilya Samsonov has played 33 games this season, conceding 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 794 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)
