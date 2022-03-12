Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Vancouver Canucks (29-23-6) square off against the Washington Capitals (31-18-10) in NHL play on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Rogers Arena. The Canucks are 10th in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Vancouver vs. Washington

Betting Information for Vancouver vs. Washington

Canucks vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Canucks

-1.5

6

Vancouver and Washington Stats

  • The Canucks are 23rd in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Capitals are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • On average, the Capitals post 3.2 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Canucks give up 2.8 (11th).
  • Vancouver is 17th in the league in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).
  • Washington is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +27.
  • The Capitals have conceded 31 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Canucks have scored 40 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 17.2% of opportunities), and the Canucks have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 70.9% of penalties).

Vancouver Impact Players

  • One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is J.T. Miller, who has 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 20:49 per game.
  • Quinn Hughes is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 54 games, with four goals and 41 assists.
  • Elias Pettersson has 18 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver.
  • Thatcher Demko has conceded 117 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1284 saves with a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Canucks Injuries: Brandon Sutter: Out (Undisclosed), Micheal Ferland: Out (Concussion), Kyle Burroughs: Out (Ribs), Tucker Poolman: Out (Head), Brady Keeper: Out (Leg)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has collected 36 goals and 34 assists in 57 games for Washington, good for 70 points.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 54 total points (1.0 per game), with 16 goals and 38 assists in 56 games.
  • Washington's John Carlson is among the leading scorers on the team with 47 total points (10 goals and 37 assists).
  • Ilya Samsonov has played 33 games this season, conceding 87 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 794 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

