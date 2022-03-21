How to Watch Golden Knight vs. Wild

Battle for playoff positioning in the Western Conference heats up when the Golden Knights visit the Wild on Monday night.

The Golden Knights (34-26-4) are trying to hold off Dallas and Winnipeg in a razor thin wild card race in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Wild (36-20-4) have an opportunity to leapfrog St. Louis for second place in the Central Division with two points against Vegas on Monday night.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: March 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV:

The Golden Knights won their second game in a row, topping the Kings in Las Vegas 5-1 on Saturday night. That comes on the heels of five straight losses. Logan Thompson backstopped Vegas to the victory with 38 saves. Five different Golden Knights found the back of the net in the win, with Alex Pietrangelo finishing with a goal and an assist.

Minnesota has also won two straight. Ryan Hartman scored his 25th goal of the season at 16:47 in the third period Saturday night to lead the Wild to a 3-1 win over Chicago at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota held the Blackhawks to 22 shots on goal and Cam Talbot stopped 21 of those attempts.

The Golden Knights have already clinched the season series from the Wild, winning both games in Las Vegas. They picked up a 3-2 win on Nov. 11 and topped Minnesota 6-4 on Dec. 12. This is the lone meeting between the teams in Saint Paul this season.

Vegas survived a scare when center Jack Eichel took the ice against Los Angeles. He left the Golden Knights' 5-3 win over Florida on Thursday after blocking a shot.

