Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) take the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first and the Ducks third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Anaheim
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Anaheim
Las Vegas and Anaheim Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth on defense (2.7 against).
- The Ducks are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
- Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
- Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).
- The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 33 points in 32 games.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 33 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 28 games for Las Vegas.
- Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
- Laurent Brossoit has recorded a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), conceding 27 goals (2.3 per game) with 250 saves (20.8 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has recorded 18 goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Anaheim, good for 30 points.
- Trevor Zegras has racked up 25 points this season, with eight goals and 17 assists.
- Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the top offensive players on the team with 21 total points (one goal and 20 assists).
- John Gibson has a .914 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 692 saves (28.8 per game), and has conceded 65 goals (2.7 per game).
- Anthony Stolarz has made 273 total saves (27.3 per game) with a .932 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.0 per game).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Sam Steel: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)
