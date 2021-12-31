Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) take the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first and the Ducks third in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

    Golden Knights vs Ducks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    6

    Las Vegas and Anaheim Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth on defense (2.7 against).
    • The Ducks are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th defensively (3.1 against).
    • Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
    • Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).
    • The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).
    • The Golden Knights have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 33 points in 32 games.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 33 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
    • Jonathan Marchessault has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 28 games for Las Vegas.
    • Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
    • Laurent Brossoit has recorded a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), conceding 27 goals (2.3 per game) with 250 saves (20.8 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    Anaheim Impact Players

    • Troy Terry has recorded 18 goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Anaheim, good for 30 points.
    • Trevor Zegras has racked up 25 points this season, with eight goals and 17 assists.
    • Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the top offensive players on the team with 21 total points (one goal and 20 assists).
    • John Gibson has a .914 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 692 saves (28.8 per game), and has conceded 65 goals (2.7 per game).
    • Anthony Stolarz has made 273 total saves (27.3 per game) with a .932 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.0 per game).

    Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Sam Steel: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
