Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

The Vegas Golden Knights (21-12-0) take the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (17-9-7) during Friday's NHL schedule, starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first and the Ducks third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Anaheim Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Ducks are eighth on defense (2.7 against).

The Ducks are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th defensively (3.1 against).

Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.

Anaheim is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).

The Ducks have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (23rd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 23 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 33 points in 32 games.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 33 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 16 goals and added eight assists through 28 games for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has recorded a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league), conceding 27 goals (2.3 per game) with 250 saves (20.8 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has recorded 18 goals and 12 assists in 32 games for Anaheim, good for 30 points.

Trevor Zegras has racked up 25 points this season, with eight goals and 17 assists.

Anaheim's Ryan Getzlaf is among the top offensive players on the team with 21 total points (one goal and 20 assists).

John Gibson has a .914 save percentage (20th in the league). He has 692 saves (28.8 per game), and has conceded 65 goals (2.7 per game).

Anthony Stolarz has made 273 total saves (27.3 per game) with a .932 save percentage, conceding 20 goals (2.0 per game).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Trevor Zegras: Out (Health Protocols), Sam Steel: Out (Health Protocols), Josh Mahura: Out (Upper-body), Adam Henrique: Out (Lower Body)

