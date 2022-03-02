Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 61 points and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference with 64 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Honda Center

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

Anaheim and Las Vegas Stats

The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (21st in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (16th).

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (18th).

In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is -7 on the season (19th in NHL).

Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (12th in the NHL).

The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 28 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson drives the offense for Las Vegas with 41 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 27 assists in 51 games (playing 19:24 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 17 assists.

Reilly Smith is a crucial player on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 20 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has given up 48 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 448 saves with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's leading contributors (46 total points), having put up 27 goals and 19 assists.

Trevor Zegras has 14 goals and 27 assists to total 41 points (0.8 per game).

Ryan Getzlaf's 31 points this season have come via three goals and 28 assists.

Anthony Stolarz has a 2.8 goals against average, and 489 saves. His .917 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

