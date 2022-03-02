Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Anaheim Ducks (26-21-9) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (30-20-4) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 10:00 PM ET at Honda Center. The Ducks rank 10th in the Western Conference with 61 points and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference with 64 points.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Honda Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Anaheim vs. Las Vegas

Ducks vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Anaheim and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Ducks score 2.9 goals per game (21st in league), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (16th).
  • On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (18th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Anaheim is -7 on the season (19th in NHL).
  • Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (12th in the NHL).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Ducks have conceded 28 while short-handed (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson drives the offense for Las Vegas with 41 points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 27 assists in 51 games (playing 19:24 per game).
  • Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 38 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 21 goals and 17 assists.
  • Reilly Smith is a crucial player on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 20 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has given up 48 goals (2.7 goals against average) and collected 448 saves with a .903 save percentage (34th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry is one of Anaheim's leading contributors (46 total points), having put up 27 goals and 19 assists.
  • Trevor Zegras has 14 goals and 27 assists to total 41 points (0.8 per game).
  • Ryan Getzlaf's 31 points this season have come via three goals and 28 assists.
  • Anthony Stolarz has a 2.8 goals against average, and 489 saves. His .917 save percentage ranks 13th in the league.

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
4
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

How to Watch Nantes vs. Monaco

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Colorado

By Adam Childs
4 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Banfield vs. Dock Sud

By Rafael Urbina
4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Fiorentina vs Juventus FC

By Christine Brown
4 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (right) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save on Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the second period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gaelen Morse-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
17 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) skates to the bench in the third period against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff
18 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy