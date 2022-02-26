Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL action will see the Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) take the ice against the Arizona Coyotes (13-34-4), starting at 9:30 PM ET at Gila River Arena. The Golden Knights are sixth (with 62 points) and the Coyotes 16th (30 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Gila River Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Arizona

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Arizona Stats

The Golden Knights are 12th in the league in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Coyotes are 30th in goals conceded (3.6).

On average, the Coyotes put up 2.2 goals in a game (32nd in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow 2.9 (16th).

Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +16 (+0.3 per game).

Arizona's goal differential is -70 on the season (32nd in the league).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities), and the Coyotes have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.8% of penalties).

The Coyotes have scored 16 power-play goals (on 11.9% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 29 (killing off 79.4% of penalties, 16th in league).

Arizona Impact Players

Clayton Keller has scored 21 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 24 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Arizona offense with 45 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 14.5%.

Phil Kessel has scored 33 total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has six goals and 27 assists.

Arizona's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the top offensive players on the team with 30 total points (eight goals and 22 assists).

Scott Wedgewood has a .904 save percentage (30th in the league), with 630 total saves, conceding 67 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Coyotes Injuries: Andrew Ladd: Out (Lower body), Conor Timmins: Out For Season (Lower Body), Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Dmitrij Jaskin: Out (Undisclosed), Jay Beagle: Out (Lower body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 40 points. He has 13 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jonathan Marchessault has 20 goals and 15 assists to total 35 points (0.8 per game).

Shea Theodore has scored eight goals and added 26 assists through 47 games for Las Vegas.

In 18 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 43 goals (2.70 goals against average) and has recorded 401 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

