How to Watch Golden Knights at Ducks

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Ducks host the Golden Knights as they search for a season-series tying win on Friday night.

Trailing the Golden Knights by three points entering tonight’s game, the Ducks hope to close the gap between them and Vegas while earning a second straight home win and their second win against the Golden Knights in the series finale.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks:

Match Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks game on fuboTV:

The Ducks ended a two-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-3 home win against the Bruins where center Trevor Zegras netted his 14th goal of the season, a game-winning power-play goal with just 21.6 seconds left in the game, completing a season sweep of the Bruins.

Vegas lost to that same Bruins squad at home last night by a 5-2 score behind Craig Smith’s hat trick.

Vegas leads the season series 2-1 as the teams have alternated wins and home teams winning all three games thus far. In their last meeting on New Year's Eve, Vegas jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game's first 24 minutes on their way to a 3-1 home win with goals from Nicolas Roy, Adam Brooks and Mattias Janmark.

Center Jack Eichel has been a spark plug since being inserted into the Vegas lineup, totaling five points in seven games, including a goal in Thursday’s loss to Boston. Eichel made his return to action in mid-February after missing almost an entire year following surgery for a herniated disk in his neck while a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

Trevor Zegras has torched the Golden Knights this season posting five points in his two games against Vegas this season and has totaled eight points in his last nine games overall.

How To Watch

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
