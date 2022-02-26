How to Watch Golden Knights at Coyotes

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in NHL action, the Golden Knights will hit the road to take on the Coyotes in Arizona.

The 2021-22 NHL season is beginning to heat up as the push for the postseason is underway. With that in mind, there will be quite a few games for fans to watch on Friday night. One matchup to keep a close eye on will feature the Golden Knights traveling to Arizona to take on the Coyotes.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

You can live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's matchup, the Golden Knights hold a 29-18-4 record and are a sleeper contender right now. Vegas is not a team to be taken lightly and could make a run come postseason time. In their last outing, the Golden Knights ended up beating the Sharks by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of the rink, the Coyotes have had a very different season. Arizona is just 13-34-4 and its season is already basically over. Last time out, the Coyotes ended up losing to the Kings by a final score of 3-2.

While the Golden Knights definitely should win this game, the Coyotes will not go down without a fight. This could be an entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

