Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights continue their Canadian road trip as they face off in a Pacific Division rivalry against the Flames.

The Golden Knights' stay in Alberta, CA continues a day after their game against the Oilers when they take on the Flames tonight. 

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They couldn't have played much better against the Oilers as they won 4-0. Not to mention that shutout came with their backup goalie in net.

Laurent Brossoit was on a mission stopping 28 shots from the Oilers who happen to be his former team. He was extra motivated and notched his third career shutout. Their offense was dynamic, scoring very early in the second and third periods to put this one away rather quickly. 

The Pacific-leading Knights look to extend their prowess against the Flames tonight, who aren't that far behind Vegas in the division. They're just seven points back and a win tonight would put Vegas on their toes. Both teams have won three straight and Calgary has won four of its last five. 

This is going to be a very close game and give us a better picture of who is for real in the Pacific. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17644869
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

1 minute ago
USATSI_17607841
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Florida State

31 minutes ago
minnesota
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Nebraska

31 minutes ago
georgetown
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown vs. DePaul

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17623175
College Basketball

How to Watch Tennessee at Mississippi State

31 minutes ago
loyola chicago
College Basketball

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs Bradley

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17626856
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss

1 hour ago
nathan-chen
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Men's Singles Free Skate

1 hour ago
figure skating
Beijing 2022

How to Watch Olympic Men's Singles Free Skate in Canada

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy