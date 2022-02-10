How to Watch Golden Knights at Flames

The Golden Knights continue their Canadian road trip as they face off in a Pacific Division rivalry against the Flames.

The Golden Knights' stay in Alberta, CA continues a day after their game against the Oilers when they take on the Flames tonight.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

They couldn't have played much better against the Oilers as they won 4-0. Not to mention that shutout came with their backup goalie in net.

Laurent Brossoit was on a mission stopping 28 shots from the Oilers who happen to be his former team. He was extra motivated and notched his third career shutout. Their offense was dynamic, scoring very early in the second and third periods to put this one away rather quickly.

The Pacific-leading Knights look to extend their prowess against the Flames tonight, who aren't that far behind Vegas in the division. They're just seven points back and a win tonight would put Vegas on their toes. Both teams have won three straight and Calgary has won four of its last five.

This is going to be a very close game and give us a better picture of who is for real in the Pacific.

