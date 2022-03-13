How to Watch Golden Knights at Blue Jackets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights look to snap.a three-game losing streak on Sunday night when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

The Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip on Sunday night looking to snap out of their funk. They dropped their third straight road game on Friday when they lost to the Penguins 5-2.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas is now just 32-24-4 on the year and just two points up on the Oilers for third place in the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are sliding down the standings and are needing wins or they will be out of the playoffs.

Sunday night, the Blue Jackets will be looking to extend the Golden Knights losing streak as they go for their second straight win after beating the Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Friday night.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak of the Blue Jackets. They are still 13 points back of the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but they are trying to make a run and getting a win on Sunday night will help.

Both of these teams are desperate for a win on Sunday night and it should be a great game in their only meeting in Columbus this year.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Columbus Blue Jackets

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17885840
