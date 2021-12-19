How to Watch Golden Knights at Islanders

In Sunday afternoon NHL action, the Golden Knights will hit the road to take on the Islanders in New York.

The NHL season continues Sunday with quite a few good games on the schedule. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Golden Knights hitting the road to take on the Islanders in New York.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Knights hold an impressive 19-11-0 record. They have looked the part of a postseason contender. Vegas is coming off a 3–2 win over the Rangers to mark their fourth straight victory.

On the other side of the rink, the Islanders have opened up the year with an 8-12-5 record. New York has to start winning some games and finding consistency if it wants to turn its season around. Last time out, the Islanders ended up beating the Bruins by a final score of 3–1.

This should be an entertaining game. Even though the Golden Knights are favored to win, the Islanders are ready to compete. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.