How to Watch Golden Knights at Penguins

The Golden Knights travel to Pittsburgh on Friday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak

The Golden Knights suffered a bad loss on Thursday night when the Sabres beat them 3-1. It was their second straight loss and they have now dropped eight of their last 12 games.

The slump has dropped Vegas to third place in the Pacific Division and has the Golden Knights just two points up on the Oilers.

Vegas is still in a spot to make the playoffs but needs to snap out its funk soon if it wants to stay there.

Friday, that means trying to beat a Penguins team that is also coming off of two straight losses.

Pittsburgh returned home from a three-game road trip on Tuesday and was beat by the Panthers 4-3. That loss came on the heels of the Penguins losing 3-2 in overtime to the Hurricanes.

Friday night, though, they will look to get back on track as they try and keep pace with the Rangers for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

They are currently tied with New York for the second spot but are eight points back of the first-place Hurricanes.

