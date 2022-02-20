How to Watch Knights at Sharks

Both the Golden Knights and Sharks are coming off heartbreaking overtime losses. They try to get back on track in San Jose tonight.

The Golden Knights and Sharks are going through it right now. The Golden Knights have lost three in a row and the Sharks have lost five in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Both will be looking to break out of slumps against one another.

How to Watch: Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV

After getting the shutout against the Flames and Avalanche, the offense returned in their last game against the Kings. They were up 3-2 in the second and tied after two periods with no scoring in the third. Adrian Kempe proved to be the dagger as he scored two goals including the overtime goal to put the Kings over the top. In the meantime, the Flames have gone on a tear and catapulted into the lead for the Pacific division.

The Sharks will try to climb back into contention in this division and they are coming off an overtime heartbreaker as well. Alexander Barabanov scored the game-tying goal against the Vancouver Canucks with one second to go in regulation.

It wasn't enough, though, as J.T. Miller scored the game-winner in overtime to extend the Sharks' losing streak to four. Expect this game to be close and high scoring as both teams are highly motivated to shake things up.

