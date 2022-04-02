How to Watch Golden Knights at Kraken

The Golden Knight are set to travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken in an intriguing Friday night NHL matchup.

There will be plenty of great games to watch for NHL fans on Friday night. With the 2021-22 regular season starting to wind down, every game has become very important for teams fighting for playoff positioning. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Golden Knights hitting the road to take on the Kraken in Seattle.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Golden Knights are still fighting to get into the postseason. Vegas is 37-28-4 so far this year and its main competition right now happens to be the Stars. In their last game, the Golden Knights ended up beating the Kraken by a final score of 3-0.

On the other side of this matchup, the Kraken have not fared nearly as well as the Golden Knights have. Seattle is just 21-40-6 this year but would like to finish out the season on a positive note. After losing to the Golden Knights in their last game, the Kraken will be looking for some revenge tonight.

While the Golden Knights are heavily favored to win this game, fans should still make sure to watch this one. The Kraken aren't going to go down without a fight. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.