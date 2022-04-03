How to Watch Golden Knights at Canucks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Knights go for their fifth straight win on Sunday night when they travel to Vancouver to take on the Canucks.

The Golden Knights have gotten hot at just the right time. They had lost 11 out of 15 games and had dropped near the edge of missing the playoffs, but have since rolled off six wins in their last eight games.

How to Watch the Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live Stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The winning streak has put them one point up on the Stars for the last playoff spot and just three points back of the Oilers for third place in the Pacific Division.

The Western Conference is a logjam, as there are seven teams within eight points of each other in the standings.

The Canucks are just outside that group but are just seven points back of the Golden Knights for the last wild card spot.

They have a shot to make the playoffs but they are in must-win mode and Sunday would be a huge victory for them.

The Canucks are coming off back-to-back losses to the Blues, but now get two straight against the Golden Knights and it gives them a great opportunity to make up ground.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18004862
NHL

