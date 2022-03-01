Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) and the Boston Bruins (32-17-4) hit the ice in Paradise, Nevada on March 3, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are seventh (with 62 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are seventh (68 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Boston

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Boston

Las Vegas and Boston Stats

The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Bruins are seventh defensively (2.7 against).

The Bruins are 18th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in NHL).

Boston's goal differential is +9 on the season (12th in the league).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 41 points. He has 14 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Shea Theodore's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has a 2.7 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has totaled 23 goals and 30 assists in 42 games for Boston, good for 53 points.

David Pastrnak has scored 53 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 25 assists.

Patrice Bergeron has 41 points so far, including 15 goals and 26 assists.

Linus Ullmark has played 27 games this season, conceding 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 725 saves and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

