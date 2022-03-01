Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) and the Boston Bruins (32-17-4) hit the ice in Paradise, Nevada on March 3, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are seventh (with 62 points) in the Western Conference and the Bruins are seventh (68 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Boston
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Boston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Las Vegas and Boston Stats
- The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Bruins are seventh defensively (2.7 against).
- The Bruins are 18th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in NHL).
- Boston's goal differential is +9 on the season (12th in the league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Bruins have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 41 points. He has 14 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 36 points (21 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
- Shea Theodore's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has a 2.7 goals against average, and 448 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 33rd in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- Brad Marchand has totaled 23 goals and 30 assists in 42 games for Boston, good for 53 points.
- David Pastrnak has scored 53 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 28 goals and 25 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 41 points so far, including 15 goals and 26 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has played 27 games this season, conceding 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 725 saves and a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.