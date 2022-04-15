Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (45-19-9) take on the Vegas Golden Knights (40-29-5) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames sit in second place in the Western Conference with 99 points and the Golden Knights rank ninth in the Western Conference with 85 points.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Calgary and Las Vegas Stats

The Flames score 3.5 goals per game (256 in 73 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.0 (220 in 74).

The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (234 in 74 games), and the Flames concede 2.5 (180 in 73).

In terms of goal differential, Calgary is +76 on the season (third in NHL).

Las Vegas has a +14 goal differential on the season, 14th in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 49 power-play goals (eighth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 17.5% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 60 points are important for Las Vegas. He has put up 28 goals and 32 assists in 68 games.

Chandler Stephenson is a top offensive contributor for Las Vegas with 57 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and added 40 assists in 71 games.

Shea Theodore has posted 13 goals on the season, adding 31 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 116 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 1131 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (101 total points), having amassed 34 goals and 67 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has 92 points (1.3 per game), scoring 37 goals and adding 55 assists.

Elias Lindholm's 74 points this season have come via 38 goals and 36 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .924 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Erik Gudbranson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: Out (Upper Body)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Sharks W 4-2 Away -191 4/9/2022 Kraken W 4-1 Away -243 4/12/2022 Kraken W 5-3 Home -429 4/14/2022 Golden Knights - Home -159 4/16/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/18/2022 Blackhawks - Away - 4/19/2022 Predators - Away -

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Canucks L 5-1 Home -182 4/9/2022 Coyotes W 6-1 Home -427 4/12/2022 Canucks L 5-4 Away -147 4/14/2022 Flames - Away +136 4/16/2022 Oilers - Away - 4/18/2022 Devils - Home - 4/20/2022 Capitals - Home -

