Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

NHL play on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (56 points), while the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference (52 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and Las Vegas Stats

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has recorded 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games for Las Vegas, good for 38 points.

Jonathan Marchessault has helped lead the attack for Las Vegas this season with 19 goals and 11 assists.

Shea Theodore has posted eight goals on the season, adding 21 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 297 saves, and has given up 33 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 42 points. He has 17 goals and 25 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.

Anthony DeAngelo has 32 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 25 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 685 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

