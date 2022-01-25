Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes the Carolina Hurricanes (27-9-2) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-2) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (56 points), while the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference (52 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and Las Vegas Stats
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has recorded 12 goals and 26 assists in 41 games for Las Vegas, good for 38 points.
- Jonathan Marchessault has helped lead the attack for Las Vegas this season with 19 goals and 11 assists.
- Shea Theodore has posted eight goals on the season, adding 21 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league). He has 297 saves, and has given up 33 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 42 points. He has 17 goals and 25 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
- Anthony DeAngelo has 32 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and 25 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 685 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
