Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 6, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) is pictured warming up in a special jersey celebrating Pride Day before the start of a game against the New York Rangers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-13-1) host the Chicago Blackhawks (11-17-5) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are first in the Western Conference (45 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (27 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Betting Information

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

  • The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th defensively (3.4 against).
  • The Blackhawks are 30th in the league in goals scored per game (2.2), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • Las Vegas has a +16 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • Chicago has a -38 goal differential on the season, 30th in the NHL.
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 24 power-play goals (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 20 power-play goals (17th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson is one of Las Vegas' top contributors (34 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 24 assists.
  • Reilly Smith has 11 goals and 15 assists to total 26 points (0.7 per game).
  • Shea Theodore's season total of 25 points has come from seven goals and 18 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.8 per game) and recorded 668 saves (26.7 per game) with a .905 save percentage (34th in the league).
  • Laurent Brossoit has a .900 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 297 saves (21.2 per game), and has allowed 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 28 points (0.9 per game), with seven goals and 21 assists in 30 games (playing 21:04 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 26 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and six assists.
  • Seth Jones has earned three goals on the season, chipping in 22 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has 604 saves (27.5 per game) while allowing 59 goals (2.7 per game) with a .911 save percentage (21st in the league).
  • Kevin Lankinen has recorded 282 total saves (25.6 per game) with an .884 save percentage, conceding 37 goals (3.4 per game).

Blackhawks Injuries: Kevin Lankinen: Out (COVID-19), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
