How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 24, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after a goal past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a game between the Vegas Golden Knights (35-28-4) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-9), starting at 3:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with 74 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 57 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Saturday, March 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (15th in league), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.4 (24th).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.6 goals per game (25th in NHL), and the Golden Knights are conceding three (16th).

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +6 (+0.1 per game).

Chicago is 26th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -51.

The Blackhawks have conceded 44 power-play goals (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 40 power-play goals (on 20.6% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.5% of penalties, 18th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 51 points. He has 25 goals and 26 assists this season.

Chandler Stephenson has 16 goals and 33 assists to total 49 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith has 16 goals and 22 assists for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has conceded 103 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 1027 saves with a .909 save percentage (25th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 75 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 21 goals and 54 assists in 61 games.

Alex DeBrincat has amassed 60 points this season, with 36 goals and 24 assists.

Seth Jones is a key player on offense for Chicago with four goals and 39 assists.

Kevin Lankinen has an .891 save percentage. He has 482 saves, and has conceded 59 goals (3.4 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Tyler Johnson: Out (Concussion)

Regional restrictions apply.