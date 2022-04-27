Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Golden Knights rank ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: United Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

  • The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (252 in 80 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (283 in 80).
  • The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
  • Chicago is -75 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 91 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 26 goals and 65 assists in 76 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 77 points this season, with 41 goals and 36 assists.
  • Seth Jones' five goals and 46 assists add up to 51 points this season.
  • Kevin Lankinen has allowed 103 goals (3.5 goals against average) and compiled 830 saves with an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 64 points in 74 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson has 21 goals and 40 assists to total 61 points (0.8 per game).
  • Shea Theodore has scored 14 goals and added 36 assists through 76 games for Las Vegas.
  • In 44 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 1168 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Capitals

W 4-3

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Sharks

L 5-4

Home

-355

4/26/2022

Stars

L 3-2

Away

-108

4/27/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-210

4/29/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Kings

L 4-1

Away

+216

4/23/2022

Sharks

L 4-1

Away

+126

4/25/2022

Flyers

W 3-1

Home

-135

4/27/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

+173

4/29/2022

Sabres

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
