How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Golden Knights rank ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Chicago vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: United Center
Las Vegas and Chicago Stats
- The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (252 in 80 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (283 in 80).
- The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
- Chicago is -75 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 91 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 26 goals and 65 assists in 76 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 77 points this season, with 41 goals and 36 assists.
- Seth Jones' five goals and 46 assists add up to 51 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has allowed 103 goals (3.5 goals against average) and compiled 830 saves with an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 64 points in 74 games.
- Chandler Stephenson has 21 goals and 40 assists to total 61 points (0.8 per game).
- Shea Theodore has scored 14 goals and added 36 assists through 76 games for Las Vegas.
- In 44 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 1168 saves.
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Capitals
W 4-3
Home
-149
4/24/2022
Sharks
L 5-4
Home
-355
4/26/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
-108
4/27/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-210
4/29/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Kings
L 4-1
Away
+216
4/23/2022
Sharks
L 4-1
Away
+126
4/25/2022
Flyers
W 3-1
Home
-135
4/27/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
+173
4/29/2022
Sabres
-
Away
-
