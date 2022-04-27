How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11) in NHL play on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Golden Knights rank ninth and the Blackhawks 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas and Chicago Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (252 in 80 games), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (283 in 80).

The Blackhawks are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 14th in goals allowed (3.0).

Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.

Chicago is -75 overall in terms of goals this season, 27th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities), and the Blackhawks have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.8% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (21st in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 47 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 91 points are important for Chicago. He has recorded 26 goals and 65 assists in 76 games.

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 77 points this season, with 41 goals and 36 assists.

Seth Jones' five goals and 46 assists add up to 51 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has allowed 103 goals (3.5 goals against average) and compiled 830 saves with an .890 save percentage (49th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has been a major player for Las Vegas this season, with 64 points in 74 games.

Chandler Stephenson has 21 goals and 40 assists to total 61 points (0.8 per game).

Shea Theodore has scored 14 goals and added 36 assists through 76 games for Las Vegas.

In 44 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 120 goals (2.83 goals against average) and has racked up 1168 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Capitals W 4-3 Home -149 4/24/2022 Sharks L 5-4 Home -355 4/26/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away -108 4/27/2022 Blackhawks - Away -210 4/29/2022 Blues - Away -

Blackhawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Kings L 4-1 Away +216 4/23/2022 Sharks L 4-1 Away +126 4/25/2022 Flyers W 3-1 Home -135 4/27/2022 Golden Knights - Home +173 4/29/2022 Sabres - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.