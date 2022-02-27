Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) skates with the puck against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the first period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Saturday features the Colorado Avalanche (38-10-4) visiting the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-4) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference with 80 points and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference with 62 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Colorado

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Avalanche -1.5 6

Colorado and Las Vegas Stats

The Avalanche put up 4.0 goals per game (207 in 52 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (152 in 52).

The Golden Knights are 13th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Avalanche are 14th on defense (2.8 against).

Colorado is first in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +60.

Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +14 (+0.3 per game).

The Avalanche have scored 43 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Avalanche have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in power-play percentage).

Colorado Impact Players

Nazem Kadri has been a big player for Colorado this season, with 66 points in 49 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 26 goals and 38 assists to total 64 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar's 55 points this season have come via 18 goals and 37 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 84 goals (2.47 goals against average) and racked up 950 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 40 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has recorded 13 goals and 27 assists in 49 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has helped lead the attack for Las Vegas this season with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Shea Theodore has 34 points so far, including eight goals and 26 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has played 19 games this season, conceding 45 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 430 saves and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.