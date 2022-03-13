Vegas Golden Knights vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-24-4) take the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets (29-27-3) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Nationwide Arena. The Golden Knights rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Blue Jackets are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Columbus vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena

Las Vegas and Columbus Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (184 in 60 games), and the Blue Jackets give up 3.7 (216 in 59).

The Blue Jackets are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals conceded (2.9).

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +8 (+0.1 per game).

Columbus is 22nd in the league in goal differential, at -27 (-0.5 per game).

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 27 goals (on 17.4% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Blue Jackets have conceded 34 (killing off 79.9% of penalties, 17th in league).

The Blue Jackets have scored 27 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 34 while short-handed (18th in penalty-kill percentage).

Columbus Impact Players

Boone Jenner has scored 23 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 21 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Columbus offense with 44 total points (0.7 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 14.4%.

Jakub Voracek is a key piece of the offense for Columbus with 43 total points this season. He has scored three goals and added 40 assists in 57 games.

Patrik Laine's 22 goals and 20 assists add up to 42 points this season.

Joonas Korpisalo has played 19 games this season, conceding 68 goals (4.0 goals against average) with 513 saves and an .883 save percentage (50th in the league).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Boone Jenner: Out (Lower Back), Daniil Tarasov: Out For Season (Hip), Adam Boqvist: Out (Upper Body), Alexandre Texier: Out (Finger)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 45 points in 54 games (24 goals and 21 assists).

Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 29 assists to total 43 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals and added 22 assists through 56 games for Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 58 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 517 saves with an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

