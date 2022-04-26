Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates Hintz scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Dallas Stars (44-30-5) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: American Airlines Center

Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).

On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Stars give up 3.0 (15th).

In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -12 on the season (20th in league).

Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.

The Stars have scored 52 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 37 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 44 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 64 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 29 goals and 35 assists in 73 games.

Chandler Stephenson has collected 60 points this season, with 20 goals and 40 assists.

Shea Theodore is a key contributor on offense for Las Vegas with 14 goals and 36 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (77 total points), having put up 27 goals and 50 assists.

Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 71 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.

Roope Hintz has 70 total points for Dallas, with 37 goals and 33 assists.

Jake Oettinger has conceded 110 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1165 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Oilers L 5-2 Away +154 4/21/2022 Flames L 4-2 Away +184 4/23/2022 Kraken W 3-2 Home -295 4/26/2022 Golden Knights - Home -112 4/27/2022 Coyotes - Home - 4/29/2022 Ducks - Home -

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Devils L 3-2 Home -351 4/20/2022 Capitals W 4-3 Home -149 4/24/2022 Sharks L 5-4 Home -355 4/26/2022 Stars - Away -108 4/27/2022 Blackhawks - Away - 4/29/2022 Blues - Away -

