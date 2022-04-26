Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) and center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates Hintz scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Dallas Stars (44-30-5) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: American Airlines Center
Dallas and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).
  • On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Stars give up 3.0 (15th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -12 on the season (20th in league).
  • Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
  • The Stars have scored 52 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 37 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 44 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 64 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 29 goals and 35 assists in 73 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson has collected 60 points this season, with 20 goals and 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore is a key contributor on offense for Las Vegas with 14 goals and 36 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has allowed 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (77 total points), having put up 27 goals and 50 assists.
  • Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 71 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
  • Roope Hintz has 70 total points for Dallas, with 37 goals and 33 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has conceded 110 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1165 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)

Stars Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Oilers

L 5-2

Away

+154

4/21/2022

Flames

L 4-2

Away

+184

4/23/2022

Kraken

W 3-2

Home

-295

4/26/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-112

4/27/2022

Coyotes

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/18/2022

Devils

L 3-2

Home

-351

4/20/2022

Capitals

W 4-3

Home

-149

4/24/2022

Sharks

L 5-4

Home

-355

4/26/2022

Stars

-

Away

-108

4/27/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-

4/29/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

