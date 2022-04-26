Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule features the Dallas Stars (44-30-5) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6) at American Airlines Center, starting at 8:30 PM ET. The Stars rank eighth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Dallas vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and Las Vegas Stats
- The Stars are scoring 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).
- On average, the Golden Knights score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Stars give up 3.0 (15th).
- In terms of goal differential, Dallas is -12 on the season (20th in league).
- Las Vegas has a +15 goal differential on the season, 14th in the league.
- The Stars have scored 52 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals on power-plays (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Golden Knights have scored 37 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Stars have conceded 44 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault's 64 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 29 goals and 35 assists in 73 games.
- Chandler Stephenson has collected 60 points this season, with 20 goals and 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore is a key contributor on offense for Las Vegas with 14 goals and 36 assists.
- Robin Lehner has allowed 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (28th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (77 total points), having put up 27 goals and 50 assists.
- Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' top contributors through 71 games, with 38 goals and 37 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 70 total points for Dallas, with 37 goals and 33 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has conceded 110 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1165 saves with a .914 save percentage (14th in the league).
Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body), Vladislav Namestnikov: Out (Lower-body)
Stars Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Oilers
L 5-2
Away
+154
4/21/2022
Flames
L 4-2
Away
+184
4/23/2022
Kraken
W 3-2
Home
-295
4/26/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-112
4/27/2022
Coyotes
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/18/2022
Devils
L 3-2
Home
-351
4/20/2022
Capitals
W 4-3
Home
-149
4/24/2022
Sharks
L 5-4
Home
-355
4/26/2022
Stars
-
Away
-108
4/27/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-
4/29/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.