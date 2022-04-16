Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) hit the ice in Edmonton, Alberta on April 16, 2022 at Rogers Place, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats
- On average, the Oilers post 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).
- On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (19th).
- In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +22 on the season (12th in league).
- Las Vegas' goal differential is +19 on the season (12th in the NHL).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games (playing 17:35 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 40 assists.
- Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 45 total points (13 goals and 32 assists).
- Robin Lehner has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1131 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having registered 42 goals and 68 assists.
- Leon Draisaitl has 54 goals and 51 assists to total 105 points (1.4 per game).
- Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Avalanche
L 2-1
Home
-108
4/12/2022
Wild
L 5-1
Away
+111
4/14/2022
Predators
W 4-0
Away
+101
4/16/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-129
4/20/2022
Stars
-
Home
-
4/22/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Away
-
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/9/2022
Coyotes
W 6-1
Home
-427
4/12/2022
Canucks
L 5-4
Away
-147
4/14/2022
Flames
W 6-1
Away
+135
4/16/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+109
4/18/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
4/20/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.