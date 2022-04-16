Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Apr 14, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) hit the ice in Edmonton, Alberta on April 16, 2022 at Rogers Place, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Rogers Place

Rogers Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Oilers post 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (19th).

In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +22 on the season (12th in league).

Las Vegas' goal differential is +19 on the season (12th in the NHL).

The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).

The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games (playing 17:35 per game).

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 40 assists.

Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 45 total points (13 goals and 32 assists).

Robin Lehner has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1131 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having registered 42 goals and 68 assists.

Leon Draisaitl has 54 goals and 51 assists to total 105 points (1.4 per game).

Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.

Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Avalanche L 2-1 Home -108 4/12/2022 Wild L 5-1 Away +111 4/14/2022 Predators W 4-0 Away +101 4/16/2022 Golden Knights - Home -129 4/20/2022 Stars - Home - 4/22/2022 Avalanche - Home - 4/24/2022 Blue Jackets - Away -

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Coyotes W 6-1 Home -427 4/12/2022 Canucks L 5-4 Away -147 4/14/2022 Flames W 6-1 Away +135 4/16/2022 Oilers - Away +109 4/18/2022 Devils - Home - 4/20/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/24/2022 Sharks - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.