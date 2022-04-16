Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5) hit the ice in Edmonton, Alberta on April 16, 2022 at Rogers Place, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Las Vegas Stats

  • On average, the Oilers post 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (15th).
  • On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Oilers give up 3.1 (19th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Edmonton is +22 on the season (12th in league).
  • Las Vegas' goal differential is +19 on the season (12th in the NHL).
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.3% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 56 power-play goals (successful on 25.6% of opportunities).
  • The Oilers have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 63 points (0.9 per game), with 29 goals and 34 assists in 69 games (playing 17:35 per game).
  • Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 17 goals and 40 assists.
  • Las Vegas' Shea Theodore is among the leading scorers on the team with 45 total points (13 goals and 32 assists).
  • Robin Lehner has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league), with 1131 total saves, giving up 116 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's top contributors (110 total points), having registered 42 goals and 68 assists.
  • Leon Draisaitl has 54 goals and 51 assists to total 105 points (1.4 per game).
  • Zach Hyman has 24 goals and 26 assists for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 126 goals (3.1 goals against average) and recorded 1156 saves with a .902 save percentage (37th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Avalanche

L 2-1

Home

-108

4/12/2022

Wild

L 5-1

Away

+111

4/14/2022

Predators

W 4-0

Away

+101

4/16/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-129

4/20/2022

Stars

-

Home

-

4/22/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Away

-

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Coyotes

W 6-1

Home

-427

4/12/2022

Canucks

L 5-4

Away

-147

4/14/2022

Flames

W 6-1

Away

+135

4/16/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+109

4/18/2022

Devils

-

Home

-

4/20/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
4:00
PM/EST
