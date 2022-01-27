Jan 23, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday features a matchup in Sunrise, Florida between the Florida Panthers (29-9-5) and Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and the Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Las Vegas Stats

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 38 points (0.9 per game), with 12 goals and 26 assists in 42 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Shea Theodore is a top offensive contributor for Las Vegas with 30 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added 22 assists in 39 games.

Las Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the top offensive players on the team with 30 total points (19 goals and 11 assists).

Laurent Brossoit has played 15 games this season, conceding 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 323 saves and an .897 save percentage (40th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 58 points in 43 games (16 goals and 42 assists).

Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart's 37 points this season have come via 12 goals and 25 assists.

In 16 games, Spencer Knight has conceded 48 goals (3.31 goals against average) and has racked up 413 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Gustav Forsling: Out (Health Protocols), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

