Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

The Florida Panthers (41-13-6) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-4) in NHL play on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (88 points), and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference (68 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Florida vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Panthers put up 4.1 goals in a game (first in league), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (17th).

The Golden Knights are scoring 3.1 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.8 (13th).

Florida has a +75 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in goal differential, at +2 (0.0 per game).

The Panthers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have scored 29 power-play goals (24th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 38 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been vital to Florida this season, with 84 points in 60 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart has 58 total points for Florida, with 22 goals and 36 assists.

Spencer Knight has conceded 58 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 555 saves with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Las Vegas offense with 47 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.3 shots per game, shooting 13.4%.

Chandler Stephenson has racked up 45 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 31 assists.

Reilly Smith is a top contributor on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 22 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has an .895 save percentage (44th in the league). He has 526 saves, and has given up 62 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

