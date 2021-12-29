Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0) hit the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Golden Knights rank second with 40 points and the Kings are 10th with 33 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (sixth).

The Kings put up 2.6 goals per game (79 in 30 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.1 (98 in 32).

Las Vegas is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.

Los Angeles is 18th in the league in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).

The Golden Knights have scored 15 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 21 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 27 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has recorded nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games.

Alex Iafallo has collected 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.

Adrian Kempe's 12 goals and five assists add up to 17 points this season.

Jonathan Quick has played 18 games this season, conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game) with 528 saves (29.3 per game) and a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Cal Petersen has made 285 total saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage, conceding 34 goals (3.1 per game).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.

Reilly Smith has 24 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists.

Mark Stone's season total of 23 points has come from six goals and 17 assists.

Robin Lehner concedes 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per outing.

Laurent Brossoit has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 226 saves (20.5 per game), and has given up 24 goals (2.2 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

