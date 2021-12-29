Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0) hit the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Golden Knights rank second with 40 points and the Kings are 10th with 33 points in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Staples Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

    Golden Knights vs Kings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    5.5

    Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

    • The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
    • The Kings put up 2.6 goals per game (79 in 30 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.1 (98 in 32).
    • Las Vegas is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.
    • Los Angeles is 18th in the league in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).
    • The Golden Knights have scored 15 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 21 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Los Angeles Impact Players

    • Anze Kopitar's 27 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has recorded nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games.
    • Alex Iafallo has collected 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.
    • Adrian Kempe's 12 goals and five assists add up to 17 points this season.
    • Jonathan Quick has played 18 games this season, conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game) with 528 saves (29.3 per game) and a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
    • Cal Petersen has made 285 total saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage, conceding 34 goals (3.1 per game).

    Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.
    • Reilly Smith has 24 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists.
    • Mark Stone's season total of 23 points has come from six goals and 17 assists.
    • Robin Lehner concedes 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per outing.
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 226 saves (20.5 per game), and has given up 24 goals (2.2 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
