Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0) hit the ice against the Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5) in NHL action on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Golden Knights rank second with 40 points and the Kings are 10th with 33 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats
- The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Kings are conceding 2.6 (sixth).
- The Kings put up 2.6 goals per game (79 in 30 games), and the Golden Knights give up 3.1 (98 in 32).
- Las Vegas is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +13.
- Los Angeles is 18th in the league in goal differential, at +1 (0.0 per game).
- The Golden Knights have scored 15 power-play goals (15th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (24th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kings have scored 17 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 21 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 27 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has recorded nine goals and 18 assists in 30 games.
- Alex Iafallo has collected 19 points this season, with nine goals and 10 assists.
- Adrian Kempe's 12 goals and five assists add up to 17 points this season.
- Jonathan Quick has played 18 games this season, conceding 40 goals (2.2 per game) with 528 saves (29.3 per game) and a .930 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
- Cal Petersen has made 285 total saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage, conceding 34 goals (3.1 per game).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19), Phillip Danault: Out (COVID-19)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 19:38 per game.
- Reilly Smith has 24 points (0.8 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists.
- Mark Stone's season total of 23 points has come from six goals and 17 assists.
- Robin Lehner concedes 2.9 goals per game and records 27.8 saves per outing.
- Laurent Brossoit has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 226 saves (20.5 per game), and has given up 24 goals (2.2 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
