Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Friday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-3) and Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank sixth and the Kings eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats
- On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).
- The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals allowed (2.9).
- Las Vegas has a +14 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.
- Los Angeles is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.
- The Kings have conceded 34 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 24 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
- The Kings have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 28 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 38 points in 46 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 20 goals and 13 assists to total 33 points (0.8 per game).
- Shea Theodore has eight goals and 24 assists for Las Vegas.
- Laurent Brossoit has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 42 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 14 goals and 28 assists in 48 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson has amassed 30 points this season, with 13 goals and 17 assists.
- Alex Iafallo's 14 goals and 14 assists add up to 28 points this season.
- Cal Petersen has given up 51 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 457 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
