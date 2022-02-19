Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/18/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL play on Friday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-3) and Los Angeles Kings (24-17-7) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank sixth and the Kings eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Friday, February 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.2 goals in a game (12th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).

The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Golden Knights are 18th in goals allowed (2.9).

Las Vegas has a +14 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

Los Angeles is 14th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.

The Kings have conceded 34 power-play goals (29th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 24 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

The Kings have scored 23 power-play goals (on 15.1% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 28 (killing off 79.3% of penalties, 17th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 38 points in 46 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 20 goals and 13 assists to total 33 points (0.8 per game).

Shea Theodore has eight goals and 24 assists for Las Vegas.

Laurent Brossoit has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .906 save percentage (31st in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 42 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 14 goals and 28 assists in 48 games.

Viktor Arvidsson has amassed 30 points this season, with 13 goals and 17 assists.

Alex Iafallo's 14 goals and 14 assists add up to 28 points this season.

Cal Petersen has given up 51 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiled 457 saves with a .900 save percentage (39th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

