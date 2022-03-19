How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are eighth (with 70 points) and the Kings fourth (76 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in league), and the Kings concede 2.8 (eighth).

The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (17th).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +4 on the season (15th in NHL).

Los Angeles has a +4 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have scored 30 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 15.3% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 37 (killing off 78.4% of penalties, 19th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:18 per game.

Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 31 assists to total 45 points (0.8 per game).

Reilly Smith's 38 points this season have come via 16 goals and 22 assists.

In 24 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 62 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 526 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 52 points are important for Los Angeles. He has 16 goals and 36 assists in 63 games.

Trevor Moore is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 38 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 27 assists in 63 games.

Los Angeles' Viktor Arvidsson is among the leaders on the team with 38 total points (18 goals and 20 assists).

Cal Petersen has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 670 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

