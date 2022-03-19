How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights (33-26-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (34-21-8) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are eighth (with 70 points) and the Kings fourth (76 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, March 19, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Las Vegas and Los Angeles Stats
- The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (14th in league), and the Kings concede 2.8 (eighth).
- The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Golden Knights are conceding 3.0 (17th).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +4 on the season (15th in NHL).
- Los Angeles has a +4 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have scored 30 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (27th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kings have scored 30 power-play goals (on 15.3% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 37 (killing off 78.4% of penalties, 19th in league).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and plays an average of 17:18 per game.
- Chandler Stephenson has 14 goals and 31 assists to total 45 points (0.8 per game).
- Reilly Smith's 38 points this season have come via 16 goals and 22 assists.
- In 24 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 62 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 526 saves.
Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 52 points are important for Los Angeles. He has 16 goals and 36 assists in 63 games.
- Trevor Moore is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 38 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added 27 assists in 63 games.
- Los Angeles' Viktor Arvidsson is among the leaders on the team with 38 total points (18 goals and 20 assists).
- Cal Petersen has a .904 save percentage (36th in the league). He has 670 saves, and has conceded 71 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson: Out (Undisclosed), Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower Body), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Matt Roy: Out (Undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
