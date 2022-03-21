Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (36-20-4) and the Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4) take the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 21, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth (with 76 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (72 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

Wild vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Wild

-1.5

6.5

Minnesota and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th on defense (3.0 against).
  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Wild are 22nd in goals conceded (3.2).
  • In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +28 on the season (eighth in league).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +8.
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 37 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 76% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 48 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists in 58 games.
  • Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 31 assists in 61 games.
  • Reilly Smith has 38 points so far, including 16 goals and 22 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has allowed 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 526 saves with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (76 total points), having collected 32 goals and 44 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) to the team.
  • Kevin Fiala has 55 total points for Minnesota, with 20 goals and 35 assists.
  • Kaapo Kahkonen has allowed 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 668 saves.

Wild Injuries: None



How To Watch

March
21
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

NHL

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
