Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (36-20-4) and the Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4) take the ice in Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 21, 2022 at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Wild are fourth (with 76 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (72 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Wild -1.5 6.5

Minnesota and Las Vegas Stats

The Wild are third in the league in scoring (3.7 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th on defense (3.0 against).

The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.1), and the Wild are 22nd in goals conceded (3.2).

In terms of goal differential, Minnesota is +28 on the season (eighth in league).

Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +8.

The Golden Knights have conceded 37 power-play goals (17th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 36 power-play goals (19th in power-play percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.7% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 76% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 48 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has recorded 25 goals and 23 assists in 58 games.

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 46 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 31 assists in 61 games.

Reilly Smith has 38 points so far, including 16 goals and 22 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has allowed 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) and amassed 526 saves with an .895 save percentage (46th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Jack Eichel: Day To Day (Upper Body), Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (76 total points), having collected 32 goals and 44 assists.

Mats Zuccarello is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) to the team.

Kevin Fiala has 55 total points for Minnesota, with 20 goals and 35 assists.

Kaapo Kahkonen has allowed 66 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 668 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

