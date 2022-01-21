Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Thursday NHL slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights (23-15-2) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (9-24-5) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Montreal
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Montreal
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Golden Knights
-1.5
6
Las Vegas and Montreal Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Canadiens are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).
- The Canadiens are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th defensively (3.0 against).
- Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +17 (+0.4 per game).
- Montreal is 31st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -49.
- On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 21 goals (on 20.6% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 33 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 28th in league).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.8% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 12.2% of opportunities).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 37 points in 39 games (11 goals and 26 assists).
- Reilly Smith has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 28 total points for Las Vegas, with 18 goals and 10 assists.
- In 14 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.79 goals against average) and has recorded 297 saves.
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Day To Day (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Montreal Impact Players
- Nicholas Suzuki has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 21 total points (0.6 per game).
- Tyler Toffoli has totaled 19 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 13 assists.
- Jonathan Drouin's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.
- Jake Allen has played 24 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 637 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Joel Armia: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Allen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Cole Caufield: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.