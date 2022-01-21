Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thursday NHL slate includes the Vegas Golden Knights (23-15-2) hosting the Montreal Canadiens (9-24-5) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Canadiens are 16th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Montreal

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Montreal

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and Montreal Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Canadiens are 28th in goals conceded (3.6).

The Canadiens are 30th in the NHL in scoring (2.3 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 17th defensively (3.0 against).

Las Vegas is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +17 (+0.4 per game).

Montreal is 31st in the league in terms of goal differential, at -49.

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 21 goals (on 20.6% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Canadiens have conceded 33 (killing off 74.6% of penalties, 28th in league).

The Golden Knights have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.8% of penalties), and the Canadiens have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 12.2% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 37 points in 39 games (11 goals and 26 assists).

Reilly Smith has 29 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has 28 total points for Las Vegas, with 18 goals and 10 assists.

In 14 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.79 goals against average) and has recorded 297 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Day To Day (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Mark Stone: Out (COVID-19), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Montreal Impact Players

Nicholas Suzuki has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Montreal offense with 21 total points (0.6 per game).

Tyler Toffoli has totaled 19 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has six goals and 13 assists.

Jonathan Drouin's five goals and 14 assists add up to 19 points this season.

Jake Allen has played 24 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 637 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Canadiens Injuries: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Out (Health Protocols), Joel Armia: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Allen: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathieu Perreault: Out (Undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: Out (Undisclosed), Gianni Fairbrother: Out (COVID-19), Louie Belpedio: Out (COVID-19), Carey Price: Out (Knee), Paul Byron: Out (COVID-19), Cole Caufield: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Shea Weber: Out (Lower body)

