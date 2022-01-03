Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a game between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0) and the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first while the Predators are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Nashville

Las Vegas and Nashville Stats

On average, the Golden Knights post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Predators give up 2.7 (eighth).

The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 19th in goals conceded (3.0).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +18 on the season (ninth in NHL).

Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the league).

The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.8% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities).

The Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.0% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.1% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.

Reilly Smith has accumulated 26 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has 16 goals and eight assists for Las Vegas.

In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).

Las Vegas also uses Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 28 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 265 saves (18.9 per game), with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi has recorded 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games for Nashville, good for 30 points.

Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 29 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 24 assists in 31 games.

Nashville's Matt Duchene is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (13 goals and 16 assists).

Juuse Saros has played 26 games this season, conceding 57 goals (2.2 per game) with 705 saves (27.1 per game) and a .925 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

