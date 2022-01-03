Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a game between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-0) and the Nashville Predators (20-11-2), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank first while the Predators are third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Nashville
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Las Vegas and Nashville Stats
- On average, the Golden Knights post 3.5 goals in a game (fourth in league), and the Predators give up 2.7 (eighth).
- The Predators are 13th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 19th in goals conceded (3.0).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +18 on the season (ninth in NHL).
- Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the league).
- The Predators have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.8% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (successful on 19.3% of opportunities).
- The Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 26.0% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.1% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top contributing offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.
- Reilly Smith has accumulated 26 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 16 goals and eight assists for Las Vegas.
- In 24 games, Robin Lehner has conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) and has recorded 668 saves (27.8 per game).
- Las Vegas also uses Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 28 goals (2.0 per game) and racked up 265 saves (18.9 per game), with a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Health Protocols), Evgenii Dadonov: Out (Health Protocols), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Alex Pietrangelo: Out (Health Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi has recorded 11 goals and 19 assists in 31 games for Nashville, good for 30 points.
- Mikael Granlund is a top offensive contributor for Nashville with 29 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added 24 assists in 31 games.
- Nashville's Matt Duchene is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (13 goals and 16 assists).
- Juuse Saros has played 26 games this season, conceding 57 goals (2.2 per game) with 705 saves (27.1 per game) and a .925 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.