Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday features a game between the Nashville Predators (37-23-4) and the Vegas Golden Knights (34-28-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Predators rank fifth in the Western Conference with 78 points and the Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference with 72 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Nashville

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. Las Vegas

Predators vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Predators

-1.5

6

Nashville and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Predators are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Golden Knights are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • On average, the Golden Knights put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Predators give up 2.8 (13th).
  • Nashville has a +27 goal differential on the season, 10th in the league.
  • Las Vegas is 18th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +1.
  • The Golden Knights have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 49 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.5% of penalties).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 78 points. He has 18 goals and 60 assists this season.
  • Matt Duchene is another of Nashville's most productive contributors through 60 games, with 34 goals and 32 assists.
  • Filip Forsberg's 63 points this season have come via 35 goals and 28 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1539 saves. His .922 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Dante Fabbro: Out (Upper-body), Matt Benning: Out (Undisclosed)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 23 assists in 60 games for Las Vegas add up to 48 total points on the season.
  • Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 46 total points (0.7 per game), with 15 goals and 31 assists in 63 games.
  • Reilly Smith is a crucial player on offense for Las Vegas with 16 goals and 22 assists.
  • Laurent Brossoit has an .895 save percentage (46th in the league), with 526 total saves, allowing 62 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Michael Amadio: Out (COVID-19), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Zach Whitecloud: Out (COVID-19), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
NHL

How to Watch Predators at Golden Knights

