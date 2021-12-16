Dec 5, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) looks to make a save against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday includes a meeting in Newark, New Jersey between the Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-0) and New Jersey Devils (10-12-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank seventh in the Western Conference with 34 points and the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference with 25 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday, December 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.5 goals per game (98 in 28 games), and the Devils give up 3.3 (88 in 27).

The Devils are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Golden Knights are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +12 on the season (11th in NHL).

New Jersey has a -14 goal differential on the season, 22nd in the league.

The Golden Knights have scored 12 power-play goals (successful on 17.1% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

The Devils have scored 9 power-play goals (on 12.0% of opportunities, 32nd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 17 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 23rd in league).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the New Jersey offense with 24 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 10.3%.

Andreas Johnsson is a leading scorer for New Jersey with 19 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 27 games.

New Jersey's Nico Hischier is among the leading scorers on the team with 16 total points (three goals and 13 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has a .904 save percentage (32nd in the league). He has 387 saves (25.8 per game), and has conceded 41 goals (2.7 per game).

Jonathan Bernier has made 238 total saves (23.8 per game) with a .902 save percentage, conceding 26 goals (2.6 per game).

Devils Injuries: Ryan Graves: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Jonathan Bernier: Out (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), Christian Jaros: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 29 points in 27 games (nine goals and 20 assists).

Mark Stone has accumulated 21 points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding 17 assists.

Reilly Smith's season total of 21 points has come from 10 goals and 11 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 64 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 616 saves (28.0 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has registered a .911 save percentage, giving up 18 goals (2.3 per game) with 184 saves (23.0 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

