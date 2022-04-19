Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Monday includes a showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5) and the New Jersey Devils (26-42-7), starting at 10:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights rank ninth in the Western Conference with 87 points and the Devils are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 59 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

  • Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. New Jersey

DateHomeAwayResult

12/16/2021

Devils

Golden Knights

5-3 VEG

Las Vegas and New Jersey Stats

  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the NHL in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
  • The Devils are 16th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
  • New Jersey is 24th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -45.
  • The Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 35 power-play goals (successful on 17.4% of opportunities).
  • The Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (28th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 63 points in 70 games (29 goals and 34 assists).
  • Chandler Stephenson has racked up 57 points (0.8 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 13 goals and 32 assists for Las Vegas.
  • Robin Lehner has allowed 116 goals (2.82 goals against average) and recorded 1131 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 70 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 45 assists in 70 games (playing 17:30 per game).
  • Nico Hischier has posted 58 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 20 goals and 38 assists.
  • Jack Hughes has scored 26 goals on the season, chipping in 30 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

How To Watch

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
