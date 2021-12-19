Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates with the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-11-0) square off against the New York Islanders (8-12-5) during Sunday's NHL action, starting at 2:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference with 38 points and the Islanders are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 21 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Islanders are 13th in goals allowed (2.8).

The Islanders score 2.2 goals per game (54 in 25 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (91 in 30).

Las Vegas is 11th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.5 per game).

New York's goal differential is -17 on the season (25th in the league).

The Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 12 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.9% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 11 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal has scored five goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 17 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 8.9%.

Oliver Wahlstrom is a top offensive contributor for New York with 13 total points this season. He has scored eight goals and added five assists in 25 games.

Brock Nelson has 12 points so far, including nine goals and three assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .926 save percentage (10th-best in the league). He has 541 saves (30.1 per game), and has conceded 43 goals (2.4 per game).

Semyon Varlamov has a .900 save percentage, making 207 saves (25.9 per game) and allowing 23 goals (2.9 per game).

Islanders Injuries: Mathew Barzal: Out (COVID-19), Kyle Palmieri: Day To Day (Lower Body), Ryan Pulock: Out (Lower Body)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 29 points in 29 games.

Reilly Smith has 10 goals and 13 assists to total 23 points (0.8 per game).

Mark Stone has 21 total points for Las Vegas, with four goals and 17 assists.

Robin Lehner has conceded 67 goals (2.9 per game) and recorded 639 saves (27.8 per game) with a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 20 goals (2.0 per game) and recorded 211 saves (21.1 per game) with a .913 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

