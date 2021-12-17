Publish date:
How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-0) visit the New York Rangers (19-7-3) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Knights rank seventh in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Golden Knights
-1.5
6
Las Vegas and New York Stats
- The Golden Knights are second in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
- The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
- Las Vegas is +14 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the league.
- New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.
- The Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Golden Knights have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has collected nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games for New York, good for 33 points.
- Adam Fox is one of the top contributors for New York with 31 total points (1.1 per game), with five goals and 26 assists in 29 games.
- Chris Kreider is a top contributor on offense for New York with 17 goals and seven assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .937 save percentage (first in the league), with 522 total saves (29.0 per game), conceding 35 goals (1.9 per game).
- Alexandar Georgiev has an .898 save percentage, making 265 total saves (22.1 per game) and giving up 30 goals (2.5 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Lower-body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 29 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.
- Alex Pietrangelo has five goals and 16 assists for Las Vegas.
- Robin Lehner has allowed 2.9 goals per game this season and is recording 27.8 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
- Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 184 saves (20.4 per game).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Shea Theodore: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
December
17
2021
Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)