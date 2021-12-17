Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-0) visit the New York Rangers (19-7-3) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Knights rank seventh in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

    Golden Knights vs Rangers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Golden Knights

    -1.5

    6

    Las Vegas and New York Stats

    • The Golden Knights are second in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are sixth on defense (2.6 against).
    • The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th on defense (3.1 against).
    • Las Vegas is +14 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the league.
    • New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.
    • The Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
    • The Golden Knights have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).

    New York Impact Players

    • Artemi Panarin has collected nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games for New York, good for 33 points.
    • Adam Fox is one of the top contributors for New York with 31 total points (1.1 per game), with five goals and 26 assists in 29 games.
    • Chris Kreider is a top contributor on offense for New York with 17 goals and seven assists.
    • Igor Shesterkin has a .937 save percentage (first in the league), with 522 total saves (29.0 per game), conceding 35 goals (1.9 per game).
    • Alexandar Georgiev has an .898 save percentage, making 265 total saves (22.1 per game) and giving up 30 goals (2.5 per game).

    Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Lower-body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 29 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.
    • Alex Pietrangelo has five goals and 16 assists for Las Vegas.
    • Robin Lehner has allowed 2.9 goals per game this season and is recording 27.8 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.
    • Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 184 saves (20.4 per game).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Shea Theodore: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Vegas Golden Knights at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) and forward Blake Wheeler (26) and forward Kyle Connor (81) celebrate Scheifle s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. (4) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) battle for the ball in the first quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    santa clara
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida A&M at Santa Clara

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) drives around Charlotte 49ers center Aly Khalifa (15) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 86-66. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Wake Forest at Charlotte

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 5, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA;Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Rod Melton Jr. (4), guard MJ Randolph (3), forward Bryce Moragne (23), center Evins Desir (22) and guard Brendon Myles (20) react in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center.USC defeated Florida A&amp;M 77-48. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Santa Clara vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy