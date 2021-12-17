Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) skates with the puck across the blue line in front of Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11-0) visit the New York Rangers (19-7-3) as a part of Friday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Golden Knights rank seventh in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Golden Knights are second in the league in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Rangers are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

The Rangers are 16th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 20th on defense (3.1 against).

Las Vegas is +14 overall in terms of goals this season, 11th in the league.

New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.

The Golden Knights have scored 13 power-play goals (22nd in league in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals on power-plays (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has collected nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games for New York, good for 33 points.

Adam Fox is one of the top contributors for New York with 31 total points (1.1 per game), with five goals and 26 assists in 29 games.

Chris Kreider is a top contributor on offense for New York with 17 goals and seven assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .937 save percentage (first in the league), with 522 total saves (29.0 per game), conceding 35 goals (1.9 per game).

Alexandar Georgiev has an .898 save percentage, making 265 total saves (22.1 per game) and giving up 30 goals (2.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Lower-body), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 19:42 per game.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 29 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists.

Alex Pietrangelo has five goals and 16 assists for Las Vegas.

Robin Lehner has allowed 2.9 goals per game this season and is recording 27.8 saves per contest. His .905 save percentage ranks 32nd in the league.

Laurent Brossoit has a .911 save percentage, and has allowed 18 goals (2.0 per game) while racking up 184 saves (20.4 per game).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Shea Theodore: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Regional restrictions apply.