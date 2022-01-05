How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kristian Vesalainen (93) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) and the New York Rangers (22-8-4) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 6, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (48 points).

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Las Vegas and New York Stats

The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Rangers are fourth in goals allowed (2.5).

The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (99 in 34 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (107 in 35).

Las Vegas is +17 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.

The Rangers have conceded 15 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 10 goals and 24 assists this season.

Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 36 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Shea Theodore's 24 points this season have come via six goals and 18 assists.

Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).

Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 297 saves (21.2 per game) with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).

Adam Fox has totaled 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.

Chris Kreider has earned 20 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 42 goals (2.0 per game) and amassed 613 saves (29.2 per game) with a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage, making 326 saves (23.3 per game) and conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Jarred Tinordi: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

