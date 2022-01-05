How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) and the New York Rangers (22-8-4) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 6, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (48 points).
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Las Vegas and New York Stats
- The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Rangers are fourth in goals allowed (2.5).
- The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (99 in 34 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (107 in 35).
- Las Vegas is +17 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
- The Rangers have conceded 15 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
- The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 10 goals and 24 assists this season.
- Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 36 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
- Shea Theodore's 24 points this season have come via six goals and 18 assists.
- Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
- Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 297 saves (21.2 per game) with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
- Adam Fox has totaled 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.
- Chris Kreider has earned 20 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 42 goals (2.0 per game) and amassed 613 saves (29.2 per game) with a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).
- Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage, making 326 saves (23.3 per game) and conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Jarred Tinordi: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
6
2022
New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)