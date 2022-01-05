Skip to main content
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kristian Vesalainen (93) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kristian Vesalainen (93) controls the puck ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-1) and the New York Rangers (22-8-4) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 6, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights are first in the Western Conference (45 points), while the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (48 points).

    • Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
    Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. New York

    Golden Knights vs Rangers Betting Information

    Las Vegas and New York Stats

    • The Golden Knights are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Rangers are fourth in goals allowed (2.5).
    • The Rangers score 2.9 goals per game (99 in 34 games), and the Golden Knights concede 3.1 (107 in 35).
    • Las Vegas is +17 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
    • New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +15.
    • The Rangers have conceded 15 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Golden Knights have scored 17 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
    • The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 23 while short-handed (25th in penalty-kill percentage).

    Las Vegas Impact Players

    • Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' leading contributor with 34 points. He has 10 goals and 24 assists this season.
    • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' top contributors through 36 games, with 11 goals and 15 assists.
    • Shea Theodore's 24 points this season have come via six goals and 18 assists.
    • Robin Lehner has allowed 70 goals (2.9 per game) and racked up 668 saves (27.8 per game).
    • Laurent Brossoit has conceded 33 goals (2.4 per game) and racked up 297 saves (21.2 per game) with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).

    Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Mark Stone: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Lower body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

    New York Impact Players

    • Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (1.2 per game), with 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games (playing 19:19 per game).
    • Adam Fox has totaled 35 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has five goals and 30 assists.
    • Chris Kreider has earned 20 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
    • Igor Shesterkin has given up 42 goals (2.0 per game) and amassed 613 saves (29.2 per game) with a .936 save percentage (second-best in the league).
    • Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage, making 326 saves (23.3 per game) and conceding 33 goals (2.4 per game).

    Rangers Injuries: Jarred Tinordi: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Out (COVID-19)

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
