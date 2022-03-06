Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sunday's NHL play will see the Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) take the ice against the Ottawa Senators (19-29-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are sixth in the Western Conference and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

  • Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Golden Knights vs Senators Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

5.5

Las Vegas and Ottawa Stats

  • The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (178 in 56 games), and the Senators concede 3.2 (168 in 53).
  • The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Las Vegas has a +13 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.
  • Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -32 (-0.6 per game).
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 25 goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 32 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).
  • The Senators have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 16.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 42 points in 53 games (14 goals and 28 assists).
  • Jonathan Marchessault has 40 points (0.8 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 17 assists.
  • Reilly Smith's season total of 37 points has come from 16 goals and 21 assists.
  • In 21 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 52 goals (2.76 goals against average) and has racked up 468 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

  • Brady Tkachuk's 17 goals and 22 assists in 51 games for Ottawa add up to 39 total points on the season.
  • Drake Batherson has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 13 goals and 21 assists.
  • Ottawa's Connor Brown is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (seven goals and 22 assists).
  • Matt Murray has a .915 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has conceded 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Ottawa Senators at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
