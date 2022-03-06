Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 1, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday's NHL play will see the Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) take the ice against the Ottawa Senators (19-29-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are sixth in the Western Conference and the Senators are 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Ottawa

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 5.5

Las Vegas and Ottawa Stats

The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (178 in 56 games), and the Senators concede 3.2 (168 in 53).

The Senators are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 17th in goals allowed (3.0).

Las Vegas has a +13 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

Ottawa is 25th in the NHL in goal differential, at -32 (-0.6 per game).

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 25 goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Senators have conceded 32 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Senators have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 16.7% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Chandler Stephenson, who has scored 42 points in 53 games (14 goals and 28 assists).

Jonathan Marchessault has 40 points (0.8 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 17 assists.

Reilly Smith's season total of 37 points has come from 16 goals and 21 assists.

In 21 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 52 goals (2.76 goals against average) and has racked up 468 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Ottawa Impact Players

Brady Tkachuk's 17 goals and 22 assists in 51 games for Ottawa add up to 39 total points on the season.

Drake Batherson has helped lead the attack for Ottawa this season with 13 goals and 21 assists.

Ottawa's Connor Brown is among the leading scorers on the team with 29 total points (seven goals and 22 assists).

Matt Murray has a .915 save percentage (19th in the league). He has 557 saves, and has conceded 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Senators Injuries: Shane Pinto: Out (Shoulder), Drake Batherson: Out (Ankle)

Regional restrictions apply.