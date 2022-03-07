Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday features a meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania between the Philadelphia Flyers (17-28-10) and Vegas Golden Knights (31-21-4) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Flyers sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. The Golden Knights rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

Philadelphia and Las Vegas Stats

The Flyers are 29th in the league in scoring (2.5 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 16th defensively (3.0 against).

The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Flyers are 25th in goals allowed (3.4).

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -49.

Las Vegas' goal differential is +13 on the season (13th in the league).

The Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 31 goals on power-plays (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Flyers have conceded 37 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.6% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has scored 14 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Las Vegas offense with 42 total points (0.8 per game). He averages 1.4 shots per game, shooting 17.9%.

Jonathan Marchessault is a key piece of the offense for Las Vegas with 40 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 17 assists in 51 games.

Reilly Smith has scored 16 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 468 total saves, conceding 52 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Brayden McNabb: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Cam Atkinson, who has scored 42 points in 55 games (20 goals and 22 assists).

Claude Giroux is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 52 games, with 17 goals and 22 assists.

Travis Konecny has nine goals and 23 assists for Philadelphia.

Martin Jones has allowed 69 goals (3.49 goals against average) and recorded 604 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

