Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-14-2) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (22-10-5) meet in Paradise, Nevada on January 17, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank fourth in the Western Conference with 48 points and the Penguins are seventh in the Eastern Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh

Golden Knights vs Penguins Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Golden Knights

-1.5

6

Las Vegas and Pittsburgh Stats

  • The Golden Knights are scoring 3.5 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Penguins concede 2.5 (third).
  • On average, the Penguins put up 3.2 goals in a game (11th in NHL), and the Golden Knights allow three (17th).
  • Las Vegas is ninth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +19.
  • Pittsburgh has a +26 goal differential on the season, fifth in the league.
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 20 goals (on 20% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Penguins have conceded 9 (killing off 90.3% of penalties, second in league).
  • The Penguins have scored 18 power-play goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 22nd in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 23 (killing off 78.1% of penalties, 20th in league).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson is one of Las Vegas' top contributors (36 total points), having amassed 10 goals and 26 assists.
  • Reilly Smith is another of Las Vegas' offensive options, contributing 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) to the team.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has 27 total points for Las Vegas, with 18 goals and nine assists.
  • Robin Lehner has a goals against average of 2.8, and a .905 save percentage (36th in the league).
  • Las Vegas also utilizes Laurent Brossoit in goal. He has conceded 33 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 297 saves, with a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 37 points (1.2 per game), with 19 goals and 18 assists in 31 games (playing 19:10 per game).
  • Kris Letang has scored 32 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has three goals and 29 assists.
  • Evan Rodrigues has earned 15 goals on the season, adding 15 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has 771 saves while giving up 59 goals (2.0 goals against average) with a .929 save percentage (third-best in the league).
  • Casey DeSmith has an .888 save percentage, recording 207 saves and giving up 26 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: Out (Health Protocols), Drew O'Connor: Out (Undisclosed), Danton Heinen: Out (Health Protocols)

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
