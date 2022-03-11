How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (32-23-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Penguins
-1.5
6
Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats
- The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (186 in 58 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (171 in 59).
- The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
- Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.6 per game).
- Las Vegas is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.
- On the power play, the Penguins have scored 38 goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 33 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 18th in league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 43 points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:12 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 14 goals and 28 assists.
- Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
- Laurent Brossoit has 489 saves while giving up 54 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 58 points in 52 games.
- Sidney Crosby has 56 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 37 assists.
- Kris Letang has six goals and 43 assists for Pittsburgh.
- Tristan Jarry has conceded 103 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1185 saves with a .920 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)