The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (32-23-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PPG Paints Arena

PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (186 in 58 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (171 in 59).

The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).

Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.6 per game).

Las Vegas is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.

On the power play, the Penguins have scored 38 goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 33 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 18th in league).

The Golden Knights have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 43 points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:12 per game).

Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 14 goals and 28 assists.

Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has 489 saves while giving up 54 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 58 points in 52 games.

Sidney Crosby has 56 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 37 assists.

Kris Letang has six goals and 43 assists for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry has conceded 103 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1185 saves with a .920 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

