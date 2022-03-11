Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-15-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (32-23-4), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Golden Knights are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Las Vegas

Penguins vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Penguins put up 3.2 goals per game (186 in 58 games), and the Golden Knights concede 2.9 (171 in 59).
  • The Golden Knights are 14th in the league in scoring (3.1 goals per game), and the Penguins are fourth on defense (2.6 against).
  • Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL in goal differential, at +35 (+0.6 per game).
  • Las Vegas is +11 overall in terms of goals this season, 13th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Penguins have scored 38 goals (on 21.6% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 33 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 18th in league).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 17.6% of opportunities), and the Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.0% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is an offensive leader for Las Vegas with 43 points (0.8 per game), with 24 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:12 per game).
  • Chandler Stephenson has helped lead the offense for Las Vegas this season with 14 goals and 28 assists.
  • Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.
  • Laurent Brossoit has 489 saves while giving up 54 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mattias Janmark: Out (Upper Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm)

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel has been a big player for Pittsburgh this season, with 58 points in 52 games.
  • Sidney Crosby has 56 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • Kris Letang has six goals and 43 assists for Pittsburgh.
  • Tristan Jarry has conceded 103 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 1185 saves with a .920 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Raptors at Suns

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks forward Sterling Brown (0) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) reach for a rebound in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) shoots as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Alec Burks (18) defends during the first quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy