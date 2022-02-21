Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-18-4) visit the San Jose Sharks (22-21-5) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California on February 20, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with 60 points and the Sharks rank 13th in the Western Conference with 49 points.

How to Watch San Jose vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022

Sunday, February 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Golden Knights -1.5 6

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (12th in league), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (21st).

The Sharks are 23rd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 18th defensively (3.0 against).

Las Vegas has a +13 goal differential on the season, 12th in the league.

San Jose's goal differential is -20 on the season (22nd in the NHL).

The Sharks have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 19.5% of opportunities).

The Sharks have scored 24 power-play goals (on 19.4% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 29 (killing off 79.0% of penalties, 17th in league).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 50 points are important for San Jose. He has 23 goals and 27 assists in 43 games.

Tomas Hertl has collected 40 points this season, with 22 goals and 18 assists.

Logan Couture is a top contributor on offense for San Jose with 15 goals and 20 assists.

Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (36th in the league), with 558 total saves, allowing 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson has been a big player for Las Vegas this season, with 38 points in 47 games.

Jonathan Marchessault is another of Las Vegas' most productive contributors through 45 games, with 20 goals and 15 assists.

Reilly Smith has 33 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 19 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .903 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Day To Day (Upper body), Zach Whitecloud: Out (Foot), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols)

