Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) host the San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on March 1, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in seventh place and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose
Las Vegas and San Jose Stats
- The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Sharks are 21st in goals allowed (3.1).
- The Sharks are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
- In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).
- San Jose's goal differential is -25 on the season (23rd in the league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 41 points. He has 14 goals and 27 assists this season.
- Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists.
- Shea Theodore has scored eight goals and added 27 assists through 49 games for Las Vegas.
- In 20 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 48 goals (2.69 goals against average) and has recorded 448 saves.
Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 53 points (1.1 per game), with 24 goals and 29 assists in 47 games (playing 19:06 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 22 goals and 20 assists.
- Logan Couture's 18 goals and 21 assists add up to 39 points this season.
- James Reimer has a .913 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 908 saves, and has given up 86 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)
