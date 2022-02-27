Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-4) host the San Jose Sharks (23-23-6) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on March 1, 2022, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights sit in seventh place and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Betting Information for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

The Golden Knights are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Sharks are 21st in goals allowed (3.1).

The Sharks are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).

In terms of goal differential, Las Vegas is +13 on the season (12th in league).

San Jose's goal differential is -25 on the season (23rd in the league).

The Golden Knights have scored 25 power-play goals (21st in league in power-play percentage), and the Sharks have conceded 19 goals on power-plays (second in penalty-kill percentage).

The Sharks have scored 28 power-play goals (16th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 29 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson is Las Vegas' top contributor with 41 points. He has 14 goals and 27 assists this season.

Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 36 points (0.8 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists.

Shea Theodore has scored eight goals and added 27 assists through 49 games for Las Vegas.

In 20 games, Laurent Brossoit has conceded 48 goals (2.69 goals against average) and has recorded 448 saves.

Golden Knights Injuries: Dylan Coghlan: Day To Day (Illness), Robin Lehner: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Marchessault: Day To Day (Illness), Mattias Janmark: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Max Pacioretty: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 53 points (1.1 per game), with 24 goals and 29 assists in 47 games (playing 19:06 per game).

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the attack for San Jose this season with 22 goals and 20 assists.

Logan Couture's 18 goals and 21 assists add up to 39 points this season.

James Reimer has a .913 save percentage (21st in the league). He has 908 saves, and has given up 86 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Nicolas Meloche: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Personal), Rudolfs Balcers: Day To Day (Upper Body), Adin Hill: Out (Lower-body), Jaycob Megna: Out (Foot)

