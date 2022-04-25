Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) and San Jose Sharks (31-35-12) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth while the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

Date Home Away Result 3/1/2022 Golden Knights Sharks 3-1 VEG 2/20/2022 Sharks Golden Knights 4-1 VEG

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (246 in 78 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (244 in 78).

On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).

Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.

San Jose's goal differential is -43 on the season (24th in the NHL).

On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 36 goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 30 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).

The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 64 points in 72 games (29 goals and 35 assists).

Chandler Stephenson has 59 points (0.8 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.

Shea Theodore has 48 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 34 assists.

Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1168 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 34 goals and 41 assists in 73 games for San Jose add up to 75 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has racked up 63 points this season, with 29 goals and 34 assists.

Brent Burns' nine goals and 43 assists add up to 52 points this season.

James Reimer has played 46 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1253 saves and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

