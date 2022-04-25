Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) and San Jose Sharks (31-35-12) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth while the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: T-Mobile Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. San Jose

DateHomeAwayResult

3/1/2022

Golden Knights

Sharks

3-1 VEG

2/20/2022

Sharks

Golden Knights

4-1 VEG

Las Vegas and San Jose Stats

  • The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (246 in 78 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (244 in 78).
  • On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).
  • Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.
  • San Jose's goal differential is -43 on the season (24th in the NHL).
  • On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 36 goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 30 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
  • The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 64 points in 72 games (29 goals and 35 assists).
  • Chandler Stephenson has 59 points (0.8 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has 48 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 34 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1168 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 34 goals and 41 assists in 73 games for San Jose add up to 75 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl has racked up 63 points this season, with 29 goals and 34 assists.
  • Brent Burns' nine goals and 43 assists add up to 52 points this season.
  • James Reimer has played 46 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1253 saves and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
