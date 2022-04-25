Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Sunday features a meeting in Paradise, Nevada between the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-5) and San Jose Sharks (31-35-12) at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Golden Knights rank ninth while the Sharks are 12th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Las Vegas vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Head-to-head results for Las Vegas vs. San Jose
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
3/1/2022
Golden Knights
Sharks
3-1 VEG
2/20/2022
Sharks
Golden Knights
4-1 VEG
Las Vegas and San Jose Stats
- The Golden Knights put up 3.2 goals per game (246 in 78 games), and the Sharks concede 3.1 (244 in 78).
- On average, the Sharks post 2.6 goals in a game (31st in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).
- Las Vegas is +15 overall in terms of goals this season, 14th in the league.
- San Jose's goal differential is -43 on the season (24th in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Golden Knights have scored 36 goals (on 17.6% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Sharks have conceded 30 (killing off 85.8% of penalties, third in league).
- The Sharks have scored 39 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 while short-handed (21st in penalty-kill percentage).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- One of Las Vegas' top offensive players this season is Jonathan Marchessault, who has scored 64 points in 72 games (29 goals and 35 assists).
- Chandler Stephenson has 59 points (0.8 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 40 assists.
- Shea Theodore has 48 total points for Las Vegas, with 14 goals and 34 assists.
- Robin Lehner has a 2.8 goals against average, and 1168 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 30th in the league.
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Out (Lower Body)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 34 goals and 41 assists in 73 games for San Jose add up to 75 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has racked up 63 points this season, with 29 goals and 34 assists.
- Brent Burns' nine goals and 43 assists add up to 52 points this season.
- James Reimer has played 46 games this season, conceding 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1253 saves and a .913 save percentage (16th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
