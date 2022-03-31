Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Seattle Kraken (21-39-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th (with 48 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (76 points) in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Las Vegas
Seattle and Las Vegas Stats
- The Kraken are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
- The Golden Knights put up 3.1 goals per game (212 in 68 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (232 in 66).
- Seattle is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -58 (-0.9 per game).
- Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +7 (+0.1 per game).
- On the power play, the Kraken have scored 27 goals (on 15.0% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 17th in league).
- The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.3% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 53 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 28 assists in 63 games (playing 17:14 per game).
- Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 51 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 34 assists in 66 games.
- Shea Theodore has 38 points so far, including eight goals and 30 assists.
- Robin Lehner has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1027 total saves, conceding 103 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Yanni Gourde is Seattle's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 16 goals and 23 assists this season.
- Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 14 assists.
- Jordan Eberle's season total of 37 points has come from 16 goals and 21 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has a 3.2 goals against average, and 1138 saves. His .888 save percentage ranks 48th in the league.
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
