Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Seattle Kraken (21-39-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th (with 48 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (76 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Seattle and Las Vegas Stats

The Kraken are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).

The Golden Knights put up 3.1 goals per game (212 in 68 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (232 in 66).

Seattle is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -58 (-0.9 per game).

Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +7 (+0.1 per game).

On the power play, the Kraken have scored 27 goals (on 15.0% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 17th in league).

The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.3% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 53 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 28 assists in 63 games (playing 17:14 per game).

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 51 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 34 assists in 66 games.

Shea Theodore has 38 points so far, including eight goals and 30 assists.

Robin Lehner has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1027 total saves, conceding 103 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Seattle Impact Players

Yanni Gourde is Seattle's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 16 goals and 23 assists this season.

Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 14 assists.

Jordan Eberle's season total of 37 points has come from 16 goals and 21 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has a 3.2 goals against average, and 1138 saves. His .888 save percentage ranks 48th in the league.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.