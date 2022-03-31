Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a showdown between the Seattle Kraken (21-39-6) and the Vegas Golden Knights (36-28-4), starting at 10:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Kraken are 15th (with 48 points) and the Golden Knights eighth (76 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Las Vegas

  • Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Las Vegas

Kraken vs Golden Knights Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Kraken

-

Seattle and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Golden Knights are 16th in goals conceded (3.0).
  • The Golden Knights put up 3.1 goals per game (212 in 68 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (232 in 66).
  • Seattle is 28th in the league in goal differential, at -58 (-0.9 per game).
  • Las Vegas is 15th in the league in goal differential, at +7 (+0.1 per game).
  • On the power play, the Kraken have scored 27 goals (on 15.0% of opportunities, 29th in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 39 (killing off 78.6% of penalties, 17th in league).
  • The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 73.3% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 34 power-play goals (successful on 19.1% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Jonathan Marchessault is one of the top offensive options for Las Vegas with 53 points (0.8 per game), with 25 goals and 28 assists in 63 games (playing 17:14 per game).
  • Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Las Vegas with 51 total points (0.8 per game), with 17 goals and 34 assists in 66 games.
  • Shea Theodore has 38 points so far, including eight goals and 30 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has a .909 save percentage (25th in the league), with 1027 total saves, conceding 103 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights Injuries: Robin Lehner: Out (Lower Body), Nicolas Hague: Day To Day (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed), William Carrier: Day To Day (Lower Body), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Yanni Gourde is Seattle's leading contributor with 39 points. He has 16 goals and 23 assists this season.
  • Jared McCann is another of Seattle's most productive contributors through 59 games, with 24 goals and 14 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle's season total of 37 points has come from 16 goals and 21 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has a 3.2 goals against average, and 1138 saves. His .888 save percentage ranks 48th in the league.

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at Seattle Kraken

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks celebrate the goal scored by right wing Troy Terry (19) against the Nashville Predators during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) tries to control the puck against Arizona Coyotes defenseman Dysin Mayo (61) during the second period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/31/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Atletico San Luis vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots in front of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy