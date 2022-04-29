How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (49-21-11) host the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Las Vegas
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Enterprise Center
St. Louis and Las Vegas Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 14th on defense (3.0 against).
- The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).
- St. Louis is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).
- Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the league).
- On the power play, the Blues have scored 62 goals (on 26.1% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 45 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 21st in league).
- The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).
Las Vegas Impact Players
- Chandler Stephenson's 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games for Las Vegas add up to 64 total points on the season.
- Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 64 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 35 assists.
- Shea Theodore has earned 14 goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.
- Robin Lehner has given up 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).
Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (82 total points), having collected 34 goals and 48 assists.
- Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 71 games, with 20 goals and 56 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 30 goals and added 45 assists through 72 games for St. Louis.
- In 39 games, Ville Husso has conceded 94 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has racked up 1098 saves.
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Coyotes
W 5-4
Away
-432
4/24/2022
Ducks
W 6-3
Away
-206
4/26/2022
Avalanche
L 5-3
Away
+145
4/29/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-175
Golden Knights Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Sharks
L 5-4
Home
-355
4/26/2022
Stars
L 3-2
Away
-108
4/27/2022
Blackhawks
L 4-3
Away
-204
4/29/2022
Blues
-
Away
+148
