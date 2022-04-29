Skip to main content

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (49-21-11) host the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

St. Louis and Las Vegas Stats

  • The Blues are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 14th on defense (3.0 against).
  • The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • St. Louis is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).
  • Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the league).
  • On the power play, the Blues have scored 62 goals (on 26.1% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 45 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 21st in league).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games for Las Vegas add up to 64 total points on the season.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 64 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 35 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has earned 14 goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has given up 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (82 total points), having collected 34 goals and 48 assists.
  • Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 71 games, with 20 goals and 56 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has scored 30 goals and added 45 assists through 72 games for St. Louis.
  • In 39 games, Ville Husso has conceded 94 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has racked up 1098 saves.

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/23/2022

Coyotes

W 5-4

Away

-432

4/24/2022

Ducks

W 6-3

Away

-206

4/26/2022

Avalanche

L 5-3

Away

+145

4/29/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-175

Golden Knights Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Sharks

L 5-4

Home

-355

4/26/2022

Stars

L 3-2

Away

-108

4/27/2022

Blackhawks

L 4-3

Away

-204

4/29/2022

Blues

-

Away

+148

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Mazatlan FC vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
USATSI_18171337
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Kraken

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; As Los Angeles Kings goalie Cal Petersen (40) skates away Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward J.T. Miller (9) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate the game winning goal scored by Boeser against the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at Rogers Arena. Canucks won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for the ball during the second half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
imago1011567423h
NWSL

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC

By Matthew Beighle5 minutes ago
imago1004045560h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy