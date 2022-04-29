How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (49-21-11) host the Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8) at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth and the Golden Knights ninth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center

St. Louis and Las Vegas Stats

The Blues are fourth in the NHL in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Golden Knights are 14th on defense (3.0 against).

The Golden Knights are 13th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).

St. Louis is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +73 (+0.9 per game).

Las Vegas' goal differential is +15 on the season (14th in the league).

On the power play, the Blues have scored 62 goals (on 26.1% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Golden Knights have conceded 45 (killing off 78.0% of penalties, 21st in league).

The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 18.1% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games for Las Vegas add up to 64 total points on the season.

Jonathan Marchessault has totaled 64 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 29 goals and 35 assists.

Shea Theodore has earned 14 goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.

Robin Lehner has given up 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) and amassed 1168 saves with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (82 total points), having collected 34 goals and 48 assists.

Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 71 games, with 20 goals and 56 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 30 goals and added 45 assists through 72 games for St. Louis.

In 39 games, Ville Husso has conceded 94 goals (2.47 goals against average) and has racked up 1098 saves.

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Coyotes W 5-4 Away -432 4/24/2022 Ducks W 6-3 Away -206 4/26/2022 Avalanche L 5-3 Away +145 4/29/2022 Golden Knights - Home -175

Golden Knights Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Sharks L 5-4 Home -355 4/26/2022 Stars L 3-2 Away -108 4/27/2022 Blackhawks L 4-3 Away -204 4/29/2022 Blues - Away +148

Regional restrictions apply.